Milton updates zoning for future changes to Deerfield Village

If the complex were to be built today, the density of units would be much lower. In an effort to plan ahead for the future, the Milton City Council voted to “correct a legal non-conformity with respect to density.” The change in zoning has no impact on what’s there now other than to officially permit the buildings, tennis courts, pool and fencing.

In the future if a natural disaster destroyed the apartments, or a developer decided to tear them down and rebuild, the revised zoning would result in fewer units per acre.