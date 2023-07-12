Milton to spruce up City Park and Preserve pool pump house

The Milton City Council recently approved a $10,297 contract with Halcyon Remodeling to provide exterior and interior renovations to the Milton City Park and Preserve pool pump house.

Crews will refresh the exterior by replacing the brown shake siding with a board and batten finish to match the updated appearance of the community center.

Interior changes will include the creation of two walls to isolate chlorine tanks and install a ventilation system to draw out chlorine vapors. These tanks are currently stored in the open, and the vapors from those tanks have caused deterioration of electrical components within the space.