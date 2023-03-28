X

Milton to remove hazardous trees at several parks

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Milton City Council recently approved a $7,100 contract with Prudencio Hernandez Romero, doing business as Exceed Tree Care, for the removal of hazardous trees at Providence Park, Legacy Park, Mayfield Park and Milton City Park and Preserve.

Milton’s staff did a parks-wide inspection of hazardous trees and identified 24 dead or leaning trees in need of removal. The majority of trees to be removed are located in Providence Park where 17 dead trees have been located. In this park, the trees will be cut down and left scattered in the woods. Trees taken down in the other parks will be cut down and hauled away. The city’s arborist has approved the planned removals.

Following city procurement procedures, Milton received three bids for the work with Exceed Tree Care coming in as the lowest bidder.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
