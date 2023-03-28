Milton to remove hazardous trees at several parks

Milton’s staff did a parks-wide inspection of hazardous trees and identified 24 dead or leaning trees in need of removal. The majority of trees to be removed are located in Providence Park where 17 dead trees have been located. In this park, the trees will be cut down and left scattered in the woods. Trees taken down in the other parks will be cut down and hauled away. The city’s arborist has approved the planned removals.

Following city procurement procedures, Milton received three bids for the work with Exceed Tree Care coming in as the lowest bidder.