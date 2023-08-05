Milton to lower speed limits on four roads

Milton’s Local Road Safety Plan, adopted in August 2022, identified reducing posted speed limits as one of the city’s high priority action items. The city hired KCI Technologies who prepared three engineering and traffic investigation reports that were then submitted to the Georgia Department of Transportation for review.

Based on GDOT input, the city council recently voted to lower speed limits on the following roads:

· Bethany Way from 45 mph to 40 mph

· Freemanville Road from the southern city limits to Providence Road from 40 mph to 35 mph

· Providence Road from Freemanville Road to the southern city limits from 45 to 40 mph

· Mayfield Road from Ga. 372/Birmingham Highway to Charlotte Drive/Heritage Walk from 35 to 25 mph. The remainder of Mayfield Road will remain at 35 mph.

Changes will take place in several months after working their way through the final stages of GDOT’s process.

The city will be looking at Hickory Flat Road, Batesville Road, Hamby Road, Bethany Road, Green Road and Cogburn Road (south of Bethany Road) for future speed limit reductions.