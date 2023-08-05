Milton to lower speed limits on four roads

Credit: ---

Credit: ---

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
30 minutes ago
X

Milton’s Local Road Safety Plan, adopted in August 2022, identified reducing posted speed limits as one of the city’s high priority action items. The city hired KCI Technologies who prepared three engineering and traffic investigation reports that were then submitted to the Georgia Department of Transportation for review.

Based on GDOT input, the city council recently voted to lower speed limits on the following roads:

· Bethany Way from 45 mph to 40 mph

· Freemanville Road from the southern city limits to Providence Road from 40 mph to 35 mph

· Providence Road from Freemanville Road to the southern city limits from 45 to 40 mph

· Mayfield Road from Ga. 372/Birmingham Highway to Charlotte Drive/Heritage Walk from 35 to 25 mph. The remainder of Mayfield Road will remain at 35 mph.

Changes will take place in several months after working their way through the final stages of GDOT’s process.

The city will be looking at Hickory Flat Road, Batesville Road, Hamby Road, Bethany Road, Green Road and Cogburn Road (south of Bethany Road) for future speed limit reductions.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jessica Whitley for the City of Macon

MURPHY
In Aldean’s Macon hometown, they’re trying everything

TRUMP PROBE
Vendors anticipate slowdown ahead of Fulton courthouse road closures
14h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia attorney sentenced to 18 months on Jan. 6 charges
15h ago

Credit: AP

ATLANTA BRAVES
Max Fried pitches like an ace in his return: ‘I felt sharper than expected’
15h ago

Credit: AP

ATLANTA BRAVES
Max Fried pitches like an ace in his return: ‘I felt sharper than expected’
15h ago

ATLANTA WEATHER
SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Partly cloudy skies, stray showers possible
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: Amana Academy

Charter school begins green infrastructure program
30m ago
Scarecrows returning to Roswell this fall
15h ago
Alpharetta approves pharmacy in Shops of Old Milton
20h ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Film festivals, a circus and more
Braves Holdings posts $270 million in revenue
Mega Millions players spurned again as jackpot climbs to $1.55 billion
8h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top