UPDATE: 3 Georgia children diagnosed with monkeypox, according to health officials
Milton to host two budget public hearings

Milton will hold two public hearings on the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7 and 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19 at City Hall, 2006 Heritage Walk.(Courtesy City of Milton)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
56 minutes ago

Milton will hold two public hearings on the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7 and 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19 at City Hall, 2006 Heritage Walk.

The Fiscal Year 2023 process began in spring 2022 with each department informed by the city’s 2021-2025 Strategic Plan and 2040 Comprehensive Plan. Each department formulated budgets in three major areas: maintenance and operating, operating initiatives and capital project requests. With the city manager’s input and direction, a draft proposal was created and presented to the city council in August.

View the draft FY2023 budget: www.tinyurl.com/Milton2023Budget.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
