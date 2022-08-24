Milton to host two budget public hearings

Milton will hold two public hearings on the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7 and 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19 at City Hall, 2006 Heritage Walk.
The Fiscal Year 2023 process began in spring 2022 with each department informed by the city’s 2021-2025 Strategic Plan and 2040 Comprehensive Plan. Each department formulated budgets in three major areas: maintenance and operating, operating initiatives and capital project requests. With the city manager’s input and direction, a draft proposal was created and presented to the city council in August.
View the draft FY2023 budget: www.tinyurl.com/Milton2023Budget.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest