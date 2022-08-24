Milton to host two budget public hearings

The Fiscal Year 2023 process began in spring 2022 with each department informed by the city’s 2021-2025 Strategic Plan and 2040 Comprehensive Plan. Each department formulated budgets in three major areas: maintenance and operating, operating initiatives and capital project requests. With the city manager’s input and direction, a draft proposal was created and presented to the city council in August.

View the draft FY2023 budget: www.tinyurl.com/Milton2023Budget.