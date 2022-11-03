ajc logo
Milton to demolish house at 14620 Freemanville Road

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
43 minutes ago

The Milton City Council recently approved a $34,499 contract with Buckeye Land Management for the Demolition of the main residence at 14620 Freemanville Road. The former Kennedy family house sits on land purchased through the greenspace bond and adjoins the southwestern end of the city’s 137-acre Milton City Park and Preserve.

The main residence structure is in a state of disrepair and the city has determined the building is unusable. Buckeye Land Management will demolish the structure and footings and septic system. Once the area is backfilled and compacted the entire area will be seeded and strawed.

Trees save will be installed around the trees surrounding the house and the contractor will make every effort to protect those trees during the demolition of the house.

The contractor will be leaving the walkway between the house and the pool house. The roof connection to the house will be removed leaving half of the walkway covered. The city is also asking the contractor to look at any salvage value for fixtures or items left in the house.

