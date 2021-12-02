ajc logo
Milton to apply for grant funding to construct Big Creek Greenway Connection

Milton will apply through the Atlanta Regional Commission for Federal funds for the right of way and construction phases of the Big Creek Greenway multi-use trail connection project. (Courtesy City of Milton)
Milton will apply through the Atlanta Regional Commission for Federal funds for the right of way and construction phases of the Big Creek Greenway multi-use trail connection project. (Courtesy City of Milton)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
11 minutes ago

The Milton City Council recently voted to apply through the Atlanta Regional Commission for federal funds for the right of way and construction phases of the Big Creek Greenway multi-use trail connection project.

The project will include a trail connecting the Cambridge High School area via Cogburn Road, Webb Road and Morris Road to the intersection of Morris Road with McGinnis Ferry Road. The currently under construction McGinnis Ferry Road Interchange with Ga. 400 includes a trail connection to the Big Creek Greenway.

In 2013 Milton was awarded federal funding to develop a concept study with Alpharetta and the North Fulton Community Improvement District to enhance the alternative transportation and recreation options available to citizens, businesses, and visitors in the area.

Milton entered into an agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation in July 2020 for a Surface Transportation Block Grant for the preliminary engineering phase of the project.

If awarded this next grant, Milton will provide a minimum 20% match of the total project cost. Matching funds will come from TSPLOST and capital grant funds already designated for this project.

