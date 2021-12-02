Milton to apply for grant funding to construct Big Creek Greenway Connection

The project will include a trail connecting the Cambridge High School area via Cogburn Road, Webb Road and Morris Road to the intersection of Morris Road with McGinnis Ferry Road. The currently under construction McGinnis Ferry Road Interchange with Ga. 400 includes a trail connection to the Big Creek Greenway.

In 2013 Milton was awarded federal funding to develop a concept study with Alpharetta and the North Fulton Community Improvement District to enhance the alternative transportation and recreation options available to citizens, businesses, and visitors in the area.