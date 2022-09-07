ajc logo
Milton taking applications for Citizens Police Academy

The Milton Police Department is accepting applications to join the next Citizens Police Academy. (Courtesy City of Milton)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Milton Police Department is accepting applications to join the next Citizens Police Academy. The 7-week course to learn more about the department meets 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evenings beginning Sept. 22 through Nov. 3.

The program offers an opportunity to learn what is involved in being an officer, how Milton police approach investigations, the most common issues officers deal with and much more.

Classes include information on dispatch communications, criminal investigations and crime scene, DUI/field sobriety, firearms and SWAT.

Register by emailing Officer Chad West at chad.west@miltonga.gov. Limited spots available.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
