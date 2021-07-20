ajc logo
Milton signs agreement to replace gateway signs

Milton will replace three existing “Welcome to Milton” gateway signs at Ga. 9 and Webb Rd, Birmingham Highway at the Cherokee border, and at Broadwell Pavilion. (Courtesy City of Milton)
North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
The Milton City Council recently approved a $2,580 contract with Option Signs to replace three existing “Welcome to Milton” gateway signs at Ga. 9 and Webb Rd, Birmingham Highway at the Cherokee border, and at Broadwell Pavilion.

Option Signs, of Alpharetta, will provide material and labor, remove the existing signs, clean and repaint fencing the signs are currently mounted on, and install the new signage.

Gateway signage not only alerts drivers when they have entered Milton but helps establish placemaking and branding for the city. Milton recently added a new section to the city’s developing 2040 Comprehensive Plan addressing the issue of placemaking and branding. Citizens have through July 26 to provide comment on the plan that will help shape the city’s image: www.cityofmiltonga.us/engagement.

