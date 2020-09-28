Milton sets workshop on new Tree Canopy Ordinance

Milton has scheduled a workshop Wednesday about its new Tree Canopy Conservation Ordinance and what it means for homeowners.
The meeting is set for 5 to 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall. Residents also can attend via Zoom, https://zoom.us/j/99735182792, and the meeting will be streamed live on the Milton Facebook page: https://bit.ly/2Qr0hMA. Additionally, Milton has created a webpage with key points for homeowners about the new ordinance: https://bit.ly/3mPdYEy
The ordinance is intended to maintain the city’s diverse tree population, officials said.
Among other requirements, it mandates a permit for the removal of any tree of 15-inch DBH (diameter at breast height) and larger; for any small canopy tree, such as dogwood or redbud, 8 inches or larger; and for any tree within a landscape or stream buffer. Homeowners also may be required to plant new trees. Information: https://bit.ly/3i8ROJH