Milton sets workshop on new Tree Canopy Ordinance

The meeting is set for 5 to 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall. Residents also can attend via Zoom, https://zoom.us/j/99735182792, and the meeting will be streamed live on the Milton Facebook page: https://bit.ly/2Qr0hMA. Additionally, Milton has created a webpage with key points for homeowners about the new ordinance: https://bit.ly/3mPdYEy

The ordinance is intended to maintain the city’s diverse tree population, officials said.