X

Milton sets workshop on new Tree Canopy Ordinance

A workshop on Milton's new Tree Canopy Ordinance and requirements for homeowners wishing to remove trees is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at City Hall.
A workshop on Milton's new Tree Canopy Ordinance and requirements for homeowners wishing to remove trees is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at City Hall.

Credit: City of Milton

Credit: City of Milton

North Fulton County | 32 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Milton has scheduled a workshop Wednesday about its new Tree Canopy Conservation Ordinance and what it means for homeowners.

The meeting is set for 5 to 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall. Residents also can attend via Zoom, https://zoom.us/j/99735182792, and the meeting will be streamed live on the Milton Facebook page: https://bit.ly/2Qr0hMA. Additionally, Milton has created a webpage with key points for homeowners about the new ordinance: https://bit.ly/3mPdYEy

The ordinance is intended to maintain the city’s diverse tree population, officials said.

Among other requirements, it mandates a permit for the removal of any tree of 15-inch DBH (diameter at breast height) and larger; for any small canopy tree, such as dogwood or redbud, 8 inches or larger; and for any tree within a landscape or stream buffer. Homeowners also may be required to plant new trees. Information: https://bit.ly/3i8ROJH

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.