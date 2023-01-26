Milton seniors can now apply for expanded homestead exemptions

Regardless of income, residents ages 65 and over, qualify for a $25,000 exemption to both the city’s maintenance and operating and bond-related taxes in addition to the $15,000 Fulton County basic homestead exemption.

Residents 70 and over now also qualify for a full value exemption from municipal ad valorem taxes if their annual income is below $100,000. (Previously, the qualifying annual income was about $80,000.)