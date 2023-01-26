Milton seniors can now apply for expanded homestead exemptions

Following voter approval last fall, Milton has expanded the eligibility criteria for senior homestead exemptions to help those 65 and older reduce their property taxes.
Regardless of income, residents ages 65 and over, qualify for a $25,000 exemption to both the city’s maintenance and operating and bond-related taxes in addition to the $15,000 Fulton County basic homestead exemption.
Residents 70 and over now also qualify for a full value exemption from municipal ad valorem taxes if their annual income is below $100,000. (Previously, the qualifying annual income was about $80,000.)
Details on how to qualify for these senior homestead exemptions: www.miltonga.gov/SeniorHomesteadExemptionForm. Residents must apply by April 1 in order to get an exemption for this tax year.
Non-senior homestead exemption information: www.tinyurl.com/MiltonHomestead.
Questions: propertytaxes@miltonga.gov, 678-242-2511 or drop by City Hall during normal business hours.
