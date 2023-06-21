BreakingNews
Milton seeks poll workers for general election

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Earlier this year, the Milton City Council voted to conduct their own 2023 municipal general election. To make that possible, the city is looking for civic-minded poll workers.

City staff have been training, conducting necessary research, and doing what it can to ensure the smoothest, fairest election possible. The ballot will only include city-specific contests, specifically to fill three council seats.

Poll managers, assistant poll managers and poll clerks will be hired to work during the advanced voting period, on Election Day and to fulfill other related duties (such as mandatory training). Applicants must be Fulton County residents or have a waiver from a neighboring county, not currently holding or be seeking public office (or have an immediate relative who is a candidate) and according to the city “be a judicious, intelligent upright U.S. citizen.”

Apply: www.miltonga.gov/BecomeAPollWorker. Information about this Milton election, including key dates and how to register to vote: www.miltonga.gov/Elections. Related inquiries (including from prospective poll worker applicants): 678-242-2500 or info@miltonga.gov.

