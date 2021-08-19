ajc logo
Milton seeks input on the three intersection projects

A new roundabout at Bethany Road at Providence Road is one of three intersection projects Milton is considering. (Courtesy City of Milton)
North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
36 minutes ago

Milton’s Public Works Department is seeking community feedback on concept designs for three proposed intersection projects:

· New roundabout at Bethany Road at Providence Road

· Turn lanes and raised islands at Freemanville Road at Redd Road

· New traffic signal and turn lanes at Hopewell Road at Redd Road

The concepts for the first two projects are funded through TSPLOST sales tax collections through March 2022. Future phases may be funded through TSPLOST II, if approved by voters on Nov. 2.

View sketches of all three concept designs and provide input via survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/IntersectionImprovements.

Additional information: www.cleargov.com/georgia/fulton/city/milton, click on “Projects” for relevant details, supporting documents and timeline.

Questions: Public Works Director Sara Leaders at sara.leaders@cityofmiltonga.us.

