Milton residents have 30-day comment period for comprehensive plan

Caption
North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Milton residents are invited to go online now through 5 p.m. July 26 to weigh in on the final draft of Milton’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan before it is voted into action this fall.

This pivotal document will guide city government projects, priorities and policies for at least the next five years. The plan is the result of 10 months of committee meetings, virtual forums, in-person events, and extensive behind-the-scenes engagement and work by the 2040 Comprehensive Plan’s project team.

The 2040 Comprehensive Plan defines what is happening in Milton now, recommendations based on input from citizens, city staff, Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee members, and city officials, and creates priority projects, and short-term work programs. The plan addresses land use, economic development, transportation, sustainability, natural and cultural resources, placemaking and branding.

Details and to provide comment: www.cityofmiltonga.us/comprehensiveplan.

