Milton requests Providence Park restroom agreement

Milton then hired consultants to design the restrooms and received bids for the construction. When the cost to build exceeded the grant funding, the city went back to Georgia DNR to discuss a simplified design. Specifically, the city proposed a prefabricated restroom. While losing some features from the original design, the prefrab restrooms will still have running water and a septic system. Georgia DNR granted an extension for the project to March 31, 2022.

Sadly, only one proposal was made to provide the prefabricated restroom and it too is over-budget.