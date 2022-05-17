ajc logo
X

Milton requests Providence Park restroom agreement

Milton hopes to extend a grant funding deadline for restrooms at Providence Park. (Courtesy City of Milton)

caption arrowCaption
Milton hopes to extend a grant funding deadline for restrooms at Providence Park. (Courtesy City of Milton)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

In 2018, Milton received a $100,000 grant from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources through the National Parks Service to construct a permanent restroom building at Providence Park. Plans for a restroom are part of the Providence Park Master Plan that was finalized that same year.

Milton then hired consultants to design the restrooms and received bids for the construction. When the cost to build exceeded the grant funding, the city went back to Georgia DNR to discuss a simplified design. Specifically, the city proposed a prefabricated restroom. While losing some features from the original design, the prefrab restrooms will still have running water and a septic system. Georgia DNR granted an extension for the project to March 31, 2022.

Sadly, only one proposal was made to provide the prefabricated restroom and it too is over-budget.

In their ongoing efforts, the city is formally asking the National Parks Service and DNR to extend the project expiration to October 15, 2022.

Without this grant funding, the city will need to find alternative sources to pay for the new restrooms.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Johns Creek announces art competition winners
18h ago
Roswell Clay Collective to sell works in upcoming show
Sandy Springs improving drainage on Crest Valley Drive
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top