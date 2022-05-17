Milton requests Providence Park restroom agreement

In 2018, Milton received a $100,000 grant from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources through the National Parks Service to construct a permanent restroom building at Providence Park. Plans for a restroom are part of the Providence Park Master Plan that was finalized that same year.
Milton then hired consultants to design the restrooms and received bids for the construction. When the cost to build exceeded the grant funding, the city went back to Georgia DNR to discuss a simplified design. Specifically, the city proposed a prefabricated restroom. While losing some features from the original design, the prefrab restrooms will still have running water and a septic system. Georgia DNR granted an extension for the project to March 31, 2022.
Sadly, only one proposal was made to provide the prefabricated restroom and it too is over-budget.
In their ongoing efforts, the city is formally asking the National Parks Service and DNR to extend the project expiration to October 15, 2022.
Without this grant funding, the city will need to find alternative sources to pay for the new restrooms.
