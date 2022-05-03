BreakingNews
First day of early voting sets a turnout record for Georgia primary
ajc logo
X

Milton releases two reports on financial status

Milton’s Finance Department recently published two reports that document what residents need to know. (Courtesy City of Milton)

caption arrowCaption
Milton’s Finance Department recently published two reports that document what residents need to know. (Courtesy City of Milton)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
5 minutes ago

“Financial transparency” seems to be the buzz words for local municipalities these days. Joining the effort to ensure financial clarity, Milton’s Finance Department recently published two reports that document what residents need to know.

The city’s annual comprehensive financial report provides an exhaustive rundown of every element of the city’s finances. The popular annual financial report is a shorter, easy-to-understand recap of the city’s finances perfect for those without a financial background.

Information on Milton’s annual financial reporting can be found at www.cityofmiltonga.us/.../annual-financial-reporting.

The city also maintains a special online transparency portal featuring details on Milton’s expenditures, revenues and more. This site at www.cityofmiltonga.us/transparency includes demographic information, charts and graphs, as well as current and future projects.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Alpharetta approves $600K for crosswalks
1h ago
Alpharetta denies Founders Hall parking solution
5h ago
Alpharetta to close more streets for food festival crowds
6h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top