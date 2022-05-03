Milton releases two reports on financial status

“Financial transparency” seems to be the buzz words for local municipalities these days. Joining the effort to ensure financial clarity, Milton’s Finance Department recently published two reports that document what residents need to know.
The city’s annual comprehensive financial report provides an exhaustive rundown of every element of the city’s finances. The popular annual financial report is a shorter, easy-to-understand recap of the city’s finances perfect for those without a financial background.
Information on Milton’s annual financial reporting can be found at www.cityofmiltonga.us/.../annual-financial-reporting.
The city also maintains a special online transparency portal featuring details on Milton’s expenditures, revenues and more. This site at www.cityofmiltonga.us/transparency includes demographic information, charts and graphs, as well as current and future projects.
