Milton releases comprehensive financial reports

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
57 minutes ago

Milton officials recently released two comprehensive financial reports making it easy for citizens to understand the city’s annual budgets.

According to the city, the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report is “a deep, deep dive into revenues and expenditures, from all funds, from fiscal year 2022 (which ran from Oct. 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022).” This document is ideal for those looking for extensive details about Milton’s budgeting. View the ACFR: www.miltonga.gov/home/showdocument?id=6574.

The Popular Annual Financial Report covers the same fiscal year but uses a different approach for a different audience. This more compact document uses graphics and simpler language to help the average citizen understand highlights of Milton’s budget. View the PAFR: www.miltonga.gov/home/showdocument?id=6576.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
