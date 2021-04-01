Milton releases annual financial reports

Milton is touting how well the city weathered the economic storm created by COVID-19 “thanks largely to sound planning and smart, conservative budgeting.” To back up those claims, the city has released two documents showcasing how the city managed its finances.
The reports reflect financial results in Fiscal Year 2020, both pre-pandemic from Oct. 1, 2019 through mid-pandemic ending Sept. 30, 2020.
The “Popular Annual Financial Report” illustrates how resources benefited Milton citizens in an easy-to-follow, graphic-heavy format designed for stakeholders who may not have a background in public finance. Its contents come from the longer, deeper and more technical Comprehensive Annual Financial Report that provides a broad review of all aspects of city finances from the previous fiscal year.
View both versions of the city’s financial results: www.cityofmiltonga.us/financialreports.