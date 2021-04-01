Milton releases annual financial reports

The reports reflect financial results in Fiscal Year 2020, both pre-pandemic from Oct. 1, 2019 through mid-pandemic ending Sept. 30, 2020.

The “Popular Annual Financial Report” illustrates how resources benefited Milton citizens in an easy-to-follow, graphic-heavy format designed for stakeholders who may not have a background in public finance. Its contents come from the longer, deeper and more technical Comprehensive Annual Financial Report that provides a broad review of all aspects of city finances from the previous fiscal year.