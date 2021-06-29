Milton recognizes two students for bringing glass recycling back to city

The seniors were recognized June 21 with an official proclamation noting that glass is 100% recyclable, recycling glass requires 30% less energy than making it from scratch, and the importance of glass recycling. Ella and Jeslyn were applauded for their efforts to seek out companies that would accept recycled glass, ultimately connecting the city with Strategic Materials who have placed a large container for glass recycling in Bell Memorial Park.

Members of their school’s ‘Clean and Green’ environmental club, the students recognized a need in Milton after certified waste haulers stopped picking up glass for recycling in 2017 and the Roswell Recycling Center no longer allows Milton residents to use its facility.