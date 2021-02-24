Milton recognizes Arbor Day with tree planting

Milton recently celebrated Arbor Day and the third phase of the Mark Law Arboretum expansion with a small, pandemic-appropriate ceremony at Bell Memorial Park, 15245 Bell Park Drive.
City Council members, city staff, and Christine Law, widow of the city’s late Arborist, Mark Law, planted a Chinese Fringe tree in the Arboretum that runs through the park.
Milton has consistently prioritized preserving its natural environment and has proudly been declared a Tree City USA each year since 2009.
According to the city’s information about the park, “Mark Law began working for Milton shortly after its incorporation in 2006 and became one of the city’s most beloved and respected employees, ambassadors and stewards of nature.” Law, Milton’s first and long-time Arborist, passed away in February 2019.