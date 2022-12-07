Milton recertified as a community wildlife habitat

Communities earn community-wide certification by certifying individual properties (homes, parks, schools, businesses, and others) in their community as Certified Wildlife Habitats and by doing education and outreach in the community.

Milton was certified as a NWF Community Wildlife Habitat in 2013. In 2016, residents voted overwhelmingly in favor of a $25 million greenspace bond to acquire land for parks, trails, and greenspace including conservation land, wildlife habitats and natural areas. The city has currently conserved over 400 acres as permanent greenspace.