Milton recertified as a community wildlife habitat

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
24 minutes ago

The National Wildlife Federation recently certified Milton as a Community Wildlife Habitat, a distinction that recognizes the city’s efforts to create a “healthier, greener and more wildlife-friendly” environment.

Communities earn community-wide certification by certifying individual properties (homes, parks, schools, businesses, and others) in their community as Certified Wildlife Habitats and by doing education and outreach in the community.

Milton was certified as a NWF Community Wildlife Habitat in 2013. In 2016, residents voted overwhelmingly in favor of a $25 million greenspace bond to acquire land for parks, trails, and greenspace including conservation land, wildlife habitats and natural areas. The city has currently conserved over 400 acres as permanent greenspace.

Find other Certified Wildlife Habitats nearby at www.tinyurl.com/NWFhabitats. Residents can register their own backyards as “Certified Wildlife Habitats” at www.nwf.org/Garden-for-Wildlife/Certify.

Learn about Milton’s greenspaces at www.miltonga.gov/Greenspace and some of its environmental efforts at www.miltonga.gov/Sustainability.

