Milton reappoints 3 greenspace board members

The Milton City Council recently reappointed three members of the Milton Greenspace Advisory Committee, MGAC Chair Colt Whittall, Robin Fricton and Steve Wheeler.
The 7-member committee is dedicated to retaining Milton’s rural character through land conservation efforts.
In November 2016, Milton voters overwhelmingly supported a $25 million local Greenspace Bond Referendum which has allowed the city to purchase multiple properties for trails and passive greenspace including conservation land, wildlife habitat and natural areas. The committee plays an important role in implementing the Greenspace Bond, including proposing properties to buy and even naming them.
At the council meeting, Mayor Lockwood said Milton residents will be even more grateful for the time and effort put into greenspace purchases as time goes on.
“Twenty, 30, 50 years from now, people are going to be like, ‘Wow,’” he predicted. “It was awesome that they did that.”