Milton prepping for Crabapple Festival

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
12 minutes ago

Crabapple Road will transform into a bustling market showcasing more than 100 local antique and art vendors for Milton’s Crabapple Fest 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.

The annual fall event includes shopping and dining, activities for children, live music, lawn games on The Green, a big screen for football, and a Kid Biz Expo, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering the entrepreneurial spirit in kids from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The festival will also feature several local non-profit groups including the Milton Bee Club, the Milton First Responders Foundation and the Milton Equestrian Committee.

Other groups represented will include the Milton Arts Council, the Milton Historical Society and local Cub Scouts.

Parking will be available at Crabapple First Baptist Church and Crabapple Crossing Elementary School with a shuttle running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from these lots to the parking lot of the Alpharetta Court Services Building, 12624 Broadwell Road.

Additional details: www.tinyurl.com/MiltonCrabappleFest.

