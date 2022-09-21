Milton prepping for Crabapple Festival

The annual fall event includes shopping and dining, activities for children, live music, lawn games on The Green, a big screen for football, and a Kid Biz Expo, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering the entrepreneurial spirit in kids from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The festival will also feature several local non-profit groups including the Milton Bee Club, the Milton First Responders Foundation and the Milton Equestrian Committee.