Milton police welcomes four new officers, promotes three

Jacob Deis, Julia Ross, Scott Sanford and Daniel Shayder have joined the Milton Police Uniform Patrol Division. They bring a wide range of experience to their jobs and the community.

Christopher Bradshaw, with MPD since 2011 primarily as part of the Criminal Investigation Division, has been promoted to lieutenant. The Department’s Community Outreach Officer the past five years, Chad West, has been promoted to sergeant and Ivo Pereira, a field training officer who came to Milton in 2018 after seven years in Gwinnett, has also been promoted to sergeant.