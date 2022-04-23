Milton Police to host Drug Take Back Day Saturday, April 30

The Milton Police Department will host a Drug Take Back Day 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 30 at the police station, 13690 Highway 9.
In addition, residents can now drop off unused or expired medications (in pill form) to a drop box in the lobby of the station during regular business hours Monday through Friday.
This drop box can only accept medication in pill form. Medications in liquid form, creams, inhalers, needles or any other form of prescription can be disposed of properly on Drug Take Back Day.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest