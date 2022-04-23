ajc logo
X

Milton Police to host Drug Take Back Day Saturday, April 30

Milton residents can now drop off unused or expired medications (in pill form) to a drop box in the lobby of the police station during regular business hours Monday through Friday. (Courtesy City of Milton)

Combined ShapeCaption
Milton residents can now drop off unused or expired medications (in pill form) to a drop box in the lobby of the police station during regular business hours Monday through Friday. (Courtesy City of Milton)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
29 minutes ago

The Milton Police Department will host a Drug Take Back Day 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 30 at the police station, 13690 Highway 9.

In addition, residents can now drop off unused or expired medications (in pill form) to a drop box in the lobby of the station during regular business hours Monday through Friday.

This drop box can only accept medication in pill form. Medications in liquid form, creams, inhalers, needles or any other form of prescription can be disposed of properly on Drug Take Back Day.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Midtown High School ninth graders Sierra Pape (left) and Charlotte Keenan are among a group of students organizing a tribute event to honor war victims in Ukraine. (Courtesy of Sierra Pape)

Credit: Sierra Pape

Atlanta high school students to hold Ukraine tribute at train station59m ago
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a hearing, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. Greene is appearing at a hearing Friday in Atlanta in a challenge filed by voters who say she shouldn't be allowed to seek reelection because she helped facilitate the attack on the Capitol that disrupted certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)

Credit: John Bazemore

A fiery Marjorie Taylor Greene fights court challenge on her candidacy
15h ago
Hawks owner Antony Ressler reacts to a call during the first half in Game 3 of the first round of the NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena on Friday, April 22, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks show heart to beat Heat, get back in series
8h ago
ajc.com

Monday is the final day to register to vote before May primary elections
3h ago
ajc.com

Monday is the final day to register to vote before May primary elections
3h ago
Ron Hoffman sits in Piedmont Park in Midtown with his black labrador retriever, Georgia, on April 14. The above average temperatures Georgia has felt so far this year may continue into summer, a new federal forecast shows. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Hotter than normal summer could be on the way for Georgia. Here's why
19h ago
The Latest
Long-time Alpharetta resident recognized for service
Johns Creek reviews racial bias complaint against police chief, department
Milton launches new tool for residents to share property, life-saving details
Featured
Gwinnett Place Mall stands mostly vacant in Duluth Wednesday, August 18, 2021. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Gwinnett Place team releases two proposals for mall redevelopment
16h ago
State picks contractor for $685.6 million I-285 interchange
Mother, son sentenced to life in prison in 2020 Spalding motel room killing
16h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top