Milton police launch new digital fingerprint system

The Milton Police Department has launched a new digital fingerprint scheduling system for alcohol pouring permits and background check appointments.

The Milton Police Department has launched a new digital fingerprint scheduling system for alcohol pouring permits and background check appointments. (Courtesy Pixabay)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Milton Police Department has launched a new digital fingerprint scheduling system for alcohol pouring permits and background check appointments.

This new system streamlines the appointment process, with only available appointments showing. Applicants can now fill in their own information. Previously, applicants needed to call MPD during weekday office hours to find an open appointment and provide their information over the phone.

“This new system should cut down on our time spent scheduling and setting up appointments,” said Captain Charles Barstow, who oversees MPD’s Support Services Division (SSD). “And, applicants can now schedule an appointment 24/7; they aren’t limited by our administrative hours.”

Fingerprint/pouring permit appointments are available Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m., and background check appointments are available Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon. Once an appointment is booked, the applicant can cancel or reschedule online and will receive a reminder email before their appointment.

Additional details: www.cityofmiltonga.us/Home/Components/News/News/1109/1351.

