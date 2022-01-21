Milton police launch new digital fingerprint system

This new system streamlines the appointment process, with only available appointments showing. Applicants can now fill in their own information. Previously, applicants needed to call MPD during weekday office hours to find an open appointment and provide their information over the phone.

“This new system should cut down on our time spent scheduling and setting up appointments,” said Captain Charles Barstow, who oversees MPD’s Support Services Division (SSD). “And, applicants can now schedule an appointment 24/7; they aren’t limited by our administrative hours.”