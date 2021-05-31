Milton Police Chief assembles 8-member community group to help shape policy

Several community members reached out to Austin following the unrest of 2020 to ask questions and express a desire to get further involved with the police department. This reignited an idea Chief Austin had when coming to Milton for an Advisory Board made up of community members who would provide him with information and feedback, and who he would work collaboratively with furthering the mission, vision and values of the Milton Police Department.

The Milton Chief’s Advisory Board has already provided feedback and input on the department’s updated use-of-force policy. Information: www.cityofmiltonga.us/ChiefsAdvisoryBoard.