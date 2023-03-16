BreakingNews
US jobless aid claims fell last week as layoffs remain low
X

Milton plants 13 elm trees for Arbor Day

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
11 minutes ago

Milton recently celebrated Arbor Day by planting 13 winged elm trees, along a new trail at Milton City Park and Preserve, 1785 Dinsmore Road.

The trees were supplied, installed and mulched with pine straw by Cumberland Landscape Group costing $14,784. Funding comes from the Tree Canopy Fund established by the city’s tree ordinance adopted in August 2020.

The tree canopy fund receives payments for removal of tree canopy cover and alternative compliance to the tree ordinance. The tree canopy funds can be used to purchase, plant and maintain trees on city property.

According to city documents, “once fully grown (getting as high as 70 feet), the winged elms will provide a rounded canopy over the trail. These native, deciduous trees are resistant to Dutch Elm disease and don’t produce nuts or anything else that people can trip over.”

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Abrams says she will ‘likely run again.’ That doesn’t excite some Democrats3h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

EXCLUSIVE: Behind the scenes of Trump grand jury; jurors hear 3rd leaked Trump call
20h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

The Jolt: Special grand jurors reveal Trump call to David Ralston
2h ago

Credit: AP

5 things we learned at Georgia Pro Day: Jalen Carter turned in bad workout
15h ago

Credit: AP

5 things we learned at Georgia Pro Day: Jalen Carter turned in bad workout
15h ago

Credit: Murray Close

Major production studio Lionsgate to be lead tenant for new Douglas County complex
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Alpharetta kids invited to design their perfect playground
11m ago
Renters invited to voice concerns at Sandy Springs Speaks
15h ago
Flex Lane from Pitts Road to Holcomb Bridge becomes permanent shoulder
15h ago
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Mableton proposal would split new Cobb County city in half
‘Flex lanes’ on Ga. 400 to close permanently on Friday
23h ago
Emory: New science center will prompt major medical breakthroughs
13h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top