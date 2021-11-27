ajc logo
Milton plans audit of city’s financial statements

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
41 minutes ago

Like most municipalities, Milton is required to have an annual audit of the financial affairs and transactions of all funds and activities of the city. At their most recent city council meeting, Milton agreed to employ Mauldin & Jenkins, LLC to audit the city’s financial statements for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2021.

As part of the engagement, Mauldin & Jenkins will audit the financial statements of the governmental activities, each major fund and the required supplementary information. They will also provide a report on internal controls related to the financial statements and compliance with laws, regulations and the provisions of contracts or grant agreements.

The city will pay $33,000 plus an additional fee of $8,000 for each major program, to be assessed as part of the single audit required for federal grant purposes.

