Milton plans audit of city’s financial statements

As part of the engagement, Mauldin & Jenkins will audit the financial statements of the governmental activities, each major fund and the required supplementary information. They will also provide a report on internal controls related to the financial statements and compliance with laws, regulations and the provisions of contracts or grant agreements.

The city will pay $33,000 plus an additional fee of $8,000 for each major program, to be assessed as part of the single audit required for federal grant purposes.