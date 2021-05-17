ajc logo
Milton planning intersection improvements for Ga. 140/Arnold Mill Road and Green Road

Milton has approved plans for a traffic analysis and concept development for the Ga. 140/Arnold Mill Road at Green Road intersection. (Google Maps)
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Milton City Council has approved an $18,500 contract with Practical Design Partners, LLC for a traffic analysis and concept development for the Ga. 140/Arnold Mill Road at Green Road intersection.

The intersection was funded for improvement by TSPLOST. This agreement will provide a traffic engineering study including an intersection control evaluation and concept layout. These documents are required to be submitted and reviewed by the Georgia Department of Transportation to determine improvements on the state route.

The study will evaluate signalizing the intersection, including extension of the westbound right turn lane to connect to the right turn lane into Waterhaven Lane. The city will also look at the sight distance of the left turning lanes on Ga. 140.

