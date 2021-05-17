Milton planning intersection improvements for Ga. 140/Arnold Mill Road and Green Road

The intersection was funded for improvement by TSPLOST. This agreement will provide a traffic engineering study including an intersection control evaluation and concept layout. These documents are required to be submitted and reviewed by the Georgia Department of Transportation to determine improvements on the state route.

The study will evaluate signalizing the intersection, including extension of the westbound right turn lane to connect to the right turn lane into Waterhaven Lane. The city will also look at the sight distance of the left turning lanes on Ga. 140.