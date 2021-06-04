ajc logo
X

Milton places moratorium on farm wineries while it evaluates city code

Milton has placed a 35-day moratorium on any farm winery seeking an alcohol license, building permit and or land disturbance application. (Courtesy The Painted Horse Winery)
Milton has placed a 35-day moratorium on any farm winery seeking an alcohol license, building permit and or land disturbance application. (Courtesy The Painted Horse Winery)

North Fulton County | 34 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

At Milton’s May 24 city council meeting, the council voted to approve a 35-day moratorium on any farm winery seeking an alcohol license, building permit or land disturbance application.

The decision comes after increased interest by residents to establish farm wineries. The moratorium will allow the city’s attorney Ken Jarrard time to explore “the somewhat laborious task of modifying the (city) code.”

The council is expected to revisit the issue at their next meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, June 7 at City Hall, 2006 Heritage Way. Next, the city could hold a public hearing that could lead to a 120-day extension of the moratorium.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top