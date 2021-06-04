Milton places moratorium on farm wineries while it evaluates city code

The decision comes after increased interest by residents to establish farm wineries. The moratorium will allow the city’s attorney Ken Jarrard time to explore “the somewhat laborious task of modifying the (city) code.”

The council is expected to revisit the issue at their next meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, June 7 at City Hall, 2006 Heritage Way. Next, the city could hold a public hearing that could lead to a 120-day extension of the moratorium.