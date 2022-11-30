Milton opens online unified development code comment portal

To fully engage the community, the city has opened an online public comment portal on the proposed Unified Development Code. The result should be a simpler, more consistent, one-stop place for rules and regulations regarding development and land use in Milton.

Access the proposed UDC: https://miltonudc.konveio.com/. The public can review the draft UDC that will be working its way through the public meeting process in the coming months including a Community Zoning Information meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 at City Hall, 2006 Heritage Walk.