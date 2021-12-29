Milton offers several tree recycling suggestions

• Scottsdale Farms, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day but Sunday Jan. 2 through Jan. 8 at 15639 Birmingham Highway.

• Bring One For The Chipper, 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Jan. 8 in the parking lot closest to Freemanville Road at Milton High School, 13025 Birmingham Highway. Live trees will be transformed into mulch by the city’s partner, Casey Tree Experts.