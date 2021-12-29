Hamburger icon
Milton offers several tree recycling suggestions

Milton is offering residents several options for recycling once-live Christmas trees.
Milton is offering residents several options for recycling once-live Christmas trees. AJC FILE

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Milton is offering residents several options for recycling once-live Christmas trees. At each location, trees can be dropped off after removing ornaments and lights.

• Scottsdale Farms, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day but Sunday Jan. 2 through Jan. 8 at 15639 Birmingham Highway.

• Bring One For The Chipper, 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Jan. 8 in the parking lot closest to Freemanville Road at Milton High School, 13025 Birmingham Highway. Live trees will be transformed into mulch by the city’s partner, Casey Tree Experts.

• Pick Up at Your Home, Boy Scout Troop 841 will pick up trees placed at the end of driveways before 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8 for a $15 donation. Reserve a pick-up slot before 8 p.m.. Wednesday, Jan. 5 at https://www.t841.org/, click on “Let us collect your Christmas Tree!” Trees will be delivered to a local recycling center.

Learn more about Milton’s sustainability efforts – including recycling, water and energy efficiency initiatives, and more at www.cityofmiltonga.us/Sustainability.

