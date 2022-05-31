ajc logo
Milton needs input on road safety plan

Milton is seeking input on its Local Road Safety Plan that will guide the city’s efforts to improve streets for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists. (Courtesy City of Milton)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Milton residents have a chance to let city officials know what their road safety concerns are and which issues should be focused on first via a new survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/MiltonLRSP.

Milton’s Local Road Safety Plan will guide the city’s efforts to improve streets for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists.

The survey seeks input on the kind of engineering projects, educational campaigns and enforcement strategies that are most important to the community.

Questions include a list of 10 community education campaigns and asks respondents to rate their top three priorities, indicate educational campaigns they don’t support and how best to communicate with the public. Similar opportunities allow residents to rate the engineering countermeasures the city should consider.

More about the city’s Local Road Safety Plan: www.cityofmiltonga.us/RoadSafety.

