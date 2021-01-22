X

Milton moves to new payment merchant system

Milton is moving to a new OpenEdge payment merchant for certain Finance and Police department transactions. AJC FILE
By David Ibata for the AJC

The city of Milton is moving to a new OpenEdge payment merchant for certain Finance and Police department transactions.

The change, effective Friday, affects select payments that are traditionally made in-person – such as fingerprinting services, property taxes, occupational taxes, and online property taxes.

Among the notable changes, people will now have the option of ACH (or eCheck) for a flat $3 convenience fee per transaction; and the credit card processing fee will be 3%, up from 2.5% previously.

“Where and how you pay online won’t be any different after Friday,” the city said. “You can still go to https://www.cityofmiltonga.us/services/pay-online or the same corresponding webpage as always.”

Information: https://bit.ly/3iABG5M

