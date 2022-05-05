Milton migrates emails to new miltonga.gov

The change is part of an overall “domain migration” process. The city’s website and forms will also reflect this shift with the website eventually changing from www.cityofmiltonga.us to www.miltonga.gov.

The city feels the .gov address is standard practice for government entities. Plus, the city’s statement notes, “miltonga.gov is more concise and, we believe, easier to remember for citizens, business leaders, visitors, and the like”.