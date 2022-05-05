ajc logo
Milton migrates emails to new miltonga.gov

Milton is shortening the city’s email addresses from @cityofmiltonga.us to @miltonga.gov. (Courtesy City of Milton)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
35 minutes ago

Milton is shortening the city’s email addresses. Emails no longer come from @cityofmiltonga.us, but now come from @miltonga.gov.

The change is part of an overall “domain migration” process. The city’s website and forms will also reflect this shift with the website eventually changing from www.cityofmiltonga.us to www.miltonga.gov.

The city feels the .gov address is standard practice for government entities. Plus, the city’s statement notes, “miltonga.gov is more concise and, we believe, easier to remember for citizens, business leaders, visitors, and the like”.

Emails received from the city should be updated in your contact list to the new addresses ending in @miltonga.gov to prevent important emails from landing in your spam or junk folder.

However, emails sent to someone at their old “cityofmiltonga.us” will automatically be forwarded to the new email address within the city.

