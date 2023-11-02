Milton launches new transportation survey

The plan is a detailed document that will help guide city leaders when approving transportation initiatives with the goal of making it easier, safer, more efficient and altogether better to drive, bike and walk around Milton.

This will be the third update to the city’s comprehensive transportation plan. The first was adopted in 2009.

The city has been seeking feedback via community meetings and this, a second survey focused on what road, sidewalk, trail and other projects the city should attempt.

Projects will be ranked by those to be completed in the next five years, additional projects to be done within 6 to 10 years, and long-range initiatives that can be achieved within 11 to 20 years.