Milton invites comments on Morris Road widening

Milton has unveiled a web page where residents can respond to plans to widen Morris Road. Comments will be taken through Jan. 4 at: https://bit.ly/3npkwcO
Plans call for making Morris two lanes in each direction, with a landscaped or concrete median, from an existing roundabout at Webb Road/Deerfield Avenue to the McGinnis Ferry Road widening project. Turn lanes, a multi-use trail, and upgrades to the intersection of Morris and Webb roads also are envisioned.
Milton has retained consultant Pond and Co. to start preliminary engineering.
“Before creating a final proposed layout, though, (Pond) wants to hear from those who live, work and otherwise visit this impacted area,” the city said. If all goes according to plan, the consultant “will complete the concept layout and begin preliminary design for this project in early 2021.”
Information: https://bit.ly/3ab06kf