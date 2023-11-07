Milton inducts five to Wall of Fame

The wall showcases athletes, performers, coaches or other contributors who got their start or otherwise made their mark in Milton.

The new inductees include Dylan Cease, known as one of baseball’s best pitchers with the Chicago White Sox and lacrosse player Bridget Deehan from Milton High, where she starred on three state champion teams before excelling at Notre Dame University.

Kyle Farnsworth, who went from 47th round draft pick to the major leagues is the third inductee followed by Les Kuykendall, a volunteer coach on almost 40 baseball teams, more than 20 football teams and six basketball teams. Rounding out the five new inductees is Korinne Raby Muller, whose softball journey took her from Milton High to the University of Pennsylvania.

Information: www.miltonga.gov/WallOfFame.