Milton hopes to slow down drivers near homes

As part of Milton’s 2022 Local Road Safety Plan, the city has been reviewing options to address vehicle speeds. The Milton Public Works Department and the Milton Police Department proposed a program to establish residential speed zones when requested and supported by residents of a roadway, neighborhood or subdivision.

Georgia State Code does not allow roads with speed limits of 35 miles per hour or more to be considered residential streets. Residential streets with a 25 or 30 mph speed limit can be designated and marked as a residential zone and can be radar enforceable at any speed above the speed limit.

To establish the program, the Milton City Council recently approved a change in the Code of Ordinances to designate eligible residential speed zones.