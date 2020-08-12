Milton hires consultant for five-year strategic plan

“This project will result in a strategic plan that will guide our operational plans and budget decisions for the next five years,” Assistant City Manager Stacey Inglis said in a report to the council. The process, Inglis said, will seek “feedback from citizens, business owners, council members, other committee members, and employees.”

The consultant will look at other documents, such as the city’s Comprehensive Transportation Plan, Parks Master Plan and National Citizen Survey results, Inglis said. The effort also will include relevant information gathered for the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, a concurrent city project.