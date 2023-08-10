BreakingNews
BREAKING: Suspect barricaded inside West Midtown apartment, SWAT on scene

Milton has two more millage rate meetings ahead

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago
Milton will hold the last two of three public hearings on the proposed 2023 millage rate at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14 and 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21 as part of a city council regular meeting at City Hall, 2006 Heritage Walk.

The city is advertising a proposed millage rate of 4.469 mills. This millage rate excludes the separately calculated greenspace bond millage rate of .364 mills. When combined with the proposed millage rate, property owners will pay a total millage rate to 4.833 mills. This combined total is lower than the previous year’s total 4.921 mills.

Georgia law requires citizens an opportunity to express their opinions about the advertised millage rate if the advertised rate exceeds the rollback rate of 4.389.

According to the city’s published 2023 tax digest, this proposed millage rate will result in an 11.6 percent increase in tax revenue for the city.

Questions can be directed to the Milton Finance Department at 678-242-2510 or propertytaxes@miltonga.gov.

