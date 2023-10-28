Milton greenspace off Lackey Road now Lahkapani Preserve

Credit: City of Milton

Credit: City of Milton

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

After more than 100 community suggestions, along with input from the Milton Historical Society, Milton Greenspace Advisory Committee and the Wolff family, who sold the 106-acre greenspace off Lackey Road to Milton five years ago, the city has officially named the area Lahkapani Preserve.

In addition, the city will also name the reflecting lake Wolff Lake in honor of Bernard and Betty Ann Wolff’s contributions to the city.

The name Lahkapani traces back to Bernard’s father, Dr. Bernard Wolff, who after World War II bought 160 acres in what was then unincorporated Fulton County and is now the Sweet Apple area.

In 1959, Woolley Smith, an Englishman and Indian tea plantation owner, and his wife visited the Wolff’s. Dr. Wolff had saved the life of the Smith’s daughter while in India during the 1940s.

The Smiths recommended calling the property Lahkapani from the Hindi words “Lahk” meaning 100,000 and “Pani” meaning waters.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
