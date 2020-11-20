Milton gets grant extensions for Providence Park projects

The agreements are with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources for $200,000, awarded in 2017, to construct a half-mile asphalt trail; and $100,000, awarded in 2018, to construct a permanent restroom building.

The trail was to have grades no steeper than 5%, but the park’s topography created challenges that delayed the project nearly a year, pushing its completion beyond the contracted completion date of December, staff said. Construction is to finish next year. The state is giving Milton an extension to Dec. 31, 2021.