Milton gets grant extensions for Providence Park projects

The Milton City Council has approved amendments to state grant agreements, extending the deadlines for project completions at Providence Park.
The agreements are with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources for $200,000, awarded in 2017, to construct a half-mile asphalt trail; and $100,000, awarded in 2018, to construct a permanent restroom building.
The trail was to have grades no steeper than 5%, but the park’s topography created challenges that delayed the project nearly a year, pushing its completion beyond the contracted completion date of December, staff said. Construction is to finish next year. The state is giving Milton an extension to Dec. 31, 2021.
As for the restrooms, that project was delayed after the building’s location was moved, and the city determined it was more cost effective to bid the design phase of this and a fishing pier together, staff said. The state is giving Milton an extension to Sept 30, 2021.