Milton, Fulton outline law enforcement on school property

The public school system is asking all cities in the county to clearly define their working relationships while outlining responsibilities for FCS police and local departments, like Milton’s, in both emergency situations and on a day-to-day basis. The goal is to facilitate timely communication and coordination of efforts.

The agreement defines shared guidelines on who does what when an incident occurs, establishes a “unified command” once a scene is deemed safe and strict parameters for viewing video from school-based cameras. Fulton County police will have the same law enforcement powers on school property, including the power of arrest, as city law enforcement officers.