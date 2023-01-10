ajc logo
Milton, Fulton outline law enforcement on school property

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
21 minutes ago

Milton Police and Fulton County Schools have signed an agreement outlining the roles and responsibilities for each during an emergency on school property.

The public school system is asking all cities in the county to clearly define their working relationships while outlining responsibilities for FCS police and local departments, like Milton’s, in both emergency situations and on a day-to-day basis. The goal is to facilitate timely communication and coordination of efforts.

The agreement defines shared guidelines on who does what when an incident occurs, establishes a “unified command” once a scene is deemed safe and strict parameters for viewing video from school-based cameras. Fulton County police will have the same law enforcement powers on school property, including the power of arrest, as city law enforcement officers.

In an emergency, the first law enforcement entity to arrive on the scene will have control until command and operations have been established.

