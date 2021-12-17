Milton firefighters continue vaccine clinics Tuesdays and Thursdays

Milton firefighters continue efforts each week to help the community by offering booster shots of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines for anyone age 16 and up, as well as age-appropriate Pfizer vaccines for children ages 5 to 11.
Milton firefighter’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics operate 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday each week at Community Place, next door to City Hall, 2006 Heritage Walk. (Check Milton’s Facebook to see if a vaccine clinic will be held Dec. 23.)
Preregistration is not required but you can save time by filling out necessary forms in advance at https://ee.humanitarianresponse.info/x/U5joh3gp.
Additional information about Milton’s CARES clinics: www.cityofmiltonga.us/vaccines.
