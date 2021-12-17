Milton firefighters continue vaccine clinics Tuesdays and Thursdays

Milton firefighter’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics operate 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday each week at Community Place, next door to City Hall, 2006 Heritage Walk. (Check Milton’s Facebook to see if a vaccine clinic will be held Dec. 23.)

Preregistration is not required but you can save time by filling out necessary forms in advance at https://ee.humanitarianresponse.info/x/U5joh3gp.