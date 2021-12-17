Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Milton firefighters continue vaccine clinics Tuesdays and Thursdays

Milton firefighters continue efforts each week to help the community by offering booster shots at Milton CARES clinics. (Courtesy Milton Fire Department)
caption arrowCaption
Milton firefighters continue efforts each week to help the community by offering booster shots at Milton CARES clinics. (Courtesy Milton Fire Department)

Credit: cus

Credit: cus

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
20 minutes ago

Milton firefighters continue efforts each week to help the community by offering booster shots of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines for anyone age 16 and up, as well as age-appropriate Pfizer vaccines for children ages 5 to 11.

Milton firefighter’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics operate 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday each week at Community Place, next door to City Hall, 2006 Heritage Walk. (Check Milton’s Facebook to see if a vaccine clinic will be held Dec. 23.)

Preregistration is not required but you can save time by filling out necessary forms in advance at https://ee.humanitarianresponse.info/x/U5joh3gp.

Additional information about Milton’s CARES clinics: www.cityofmiltonga.us/vaccines.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Johns Creek approves contract for Medlock Bridge Road intersection improvements
24m ago
Sandy Springs Recycling Center open to help you clean up
34m ago
Sandy Springs selects company for City Springs Master Plan
57m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top