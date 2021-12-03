ajc logo
X

Milton Fire-Rescue launches program to bridge gap between emergency and everyday healthcare

Milton Fire-Rescue recently launched CARES, an outreach and assistance program designed to bridge the gap between emergency services and everyday healthcare. (Courtesy City of Milton)
Caption
Milton Fire-Rescue recently launched CARES, an outreach and assistance program designed to bridge the gap between emergency services and everyday healthcare. (Courtesy City of Milton)

Credit: cust

Credit: cust

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
33 minutes ago

Milton Fire-Rescue recently launched CARES (Community Advocates for Referral and Education Services), an outreach and assistance program designed to bridge the gap between emergency services and everyday healthcare.

To help avoid unnecessary 911 calls and better support the community’s healthcare needs, CARES firefighter-paramedics will support Milton citizens through in-home visits and health assessments to help identify their needs and connect them to community resources that will better meet those needs.

The program will also offer community healthcare education and community health services like the COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot clinics being held at Community Place.

More information: www.cityofmiltonga.us/FireCARES.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Alpharetta approves contracts for citywide landscape maintenance
14h ago
Anonymous donor helps overcrowded shelters continue free adoptions of dogs and cats
21h ago
Milton to apply for grant funding to construct Big Creek Greenway Connection
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top