Milton Fire-Rescue launches program to bridge gap between emergency and everyday healthcare

Milton Fire-Rescue recently launched CARES (Community Advocates for Referral and Education Services), an outreach and assistance program designed to bridge the gap between emergency services and everyday healthcare.
To help avoid unnecessary 911 calls and better support the community’s healthcare needs, CARES firefighter-paramedics will support Milton citizens through in-home visits and health assessments to help identify their needs and connect them to community resources that will better meet those needs.
The program will also offer community healthcare education and community health services like the COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot clinics being held at Community Place.
More information: www.cityofmiltonga.us/FireCARES.
