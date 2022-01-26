Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Milton Fire Department seeking volunteers to join Fire Corps

Members of the Milton Fire Corps with with first responders to assist the community. (Courtesy City of Milton)

Credit: custom

caption arrowCaption
Members of the Milton Fire Corps with with first responders to assist the community. (Courtesy City of Milton)

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
53 minutes ago

The Milton Fire department is actively recruiting citizens to join the Milton Fire Corps, a volunteer organization providing support to first responders.

“We couldn’t be more grateful to the Milton Fire Corps for sharing their time, expertise and services on behalf of our department’s men and women,” said Fire Chief Gabe Benmoussa. “And by helping our firefighters, the Corps members are helping our city.”

Members of the Milton Fire Corps serve as Rehab Specialists, support law enforcement partners, help with special events, provide first aid, assist with vaccine or other health clinics, participate in Community Emergency Response Training, and much more.

Volunteers contribute depending on the time they have available from several hours a week to a few hours a year. No prior experience is necessary; training is provided.

Questions or to join: Milton’s Fire-Rescue Department at fdinfo@cityofmiltonga.us or Stephen.Cory@cityofmiltonga.us.

Additional information: www.tinyurl.com/MiltonFireCorps.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Alpharetta approves new municipal court case management software
16h ago
Water line construction on Spring Drive in Roswell delayed
17h ago
Alpharetta approves North Fulton Cities Automatic Aid Agreement
17h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top