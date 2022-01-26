Milton Fire Department seeking volunteers to join Fire Corps

“We couldn’t be more grateful to the Milton Fire Corps for sharing their time, expertise and services on behalf of our department’s men and women,” said Fire Chief Gabe Benmoussa. “And by helping our firefighters, the Corps members are helping our city.”

Members of the Milton Fire Corps serve as Rehab Specialists, support law enforcement partners, help with special events, provide first aid, assist with vaccine or other health clinics, participate in Community Emergency Response Training, and much more.