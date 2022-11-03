ajc logo
Milton finalizes alcohol-related revisions to city code

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

After months of discussion between city officials, city staff, business owners and residents, Milton has voted on revisions to city code associated with alcohol-related businesses.

The approved revisions eliminate the option for future applicants to seek a new license for limited tap and limited food service licenses. Businesses with current licenses will continue to operate and seek standard yearly renewals under the existing terms with a requirement that at least 30% of sales come from food, with the remainder potentially from alcohol.

Revisions also include a 3,000-barrel limit for microbreweries and microdistilleries as well as a 5,000-barrel limit for brewpubs.

The months-long moratorium on applications for new alcohol licenses has now been lifted.

