Milton finalizes alcohol-related revisions to city code

The approved revisions eliminate the option for future applicants to seek a new license for limited tap and limited food service licenses. Businesses with current licenses will continue to operate and seek standard yearly renewals under the existing terms with a requirement that at least 30% of sales come from food, with the remainder potentially from alcohol.

Revisions also include a 3,000-barrel limit for microbreweries and microdistilleries as well as a 5,000-barrel limit for brewpubs.