Milton extends hours of Sunday package liquor sales

Package sales of beer, wine and distilled spirits now can begin at 11 a.m. Sunday, rather than 12:30 p.m. previously; and end at midnight, rather than 11:30 p.m. as before, according to an amendment to Milton’s alcoholic beverage ordinance approved on second reading by the council.

A recent change to state law lets cities change the hours of alcohol sales for off-premises consumption simply by passing an ordinance, Economic Development Manager Sarah LaDart said in a report to the council.