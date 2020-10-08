Milton extends hours of Sunday package liquor sales

The Milton City Council has extended by two hours the sales of package liquor on Sundays.
Package sales of beer, wine and distilled spirits now can begin at 11 a.m. Sunday, rather than 12:30 p.m. previously; and end at midnight, rather than 11:30 p.m. as before, according to an amendment to Milton’s alcoholic beverage ordinance approved on second reading by the council.
A recent change to state law lets cities change the hours of alcohol sales for off-premises consumption simply by passing an ordinance, Economic Development Manager Sarah LaDart said in a report to the council.
“There is no need to pass a second referendum, as a referendum for consumption on the premises for Sunday sales starting at 11 a.m. has already been approved by our voters,” LaDart said.